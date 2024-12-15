Actor Mohan Babu meets injured journalist in hospital, offers apology

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who was booked on the charges of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a journalist here, met the latter on Sunday, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital and offered an apology.

Advertisment

The former Rajya Sabha member along with his elder son Manchu Vishnu termed the incident as unfortunate, said the injured TV journalist M Ranjith Kumar.

"He (Mohan Babu) offered an apology to me, my family and the entire journalist fraternity," he said.

The actor also told the journalist that he would visit his house once he recovers and is discharged from the hospital.

Advertisment

Mohan Babu, in a letter addressed to the management of the TV channel, offered his side of the version of the incident.

"I sincerely apologise for my actions, which have caused pain and distress, and I extend my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery. I deeply regret that my response in the charged moment has led to anguish for your esteemed organisation and for Mr Ranjith's family," he said in a post on 'X' on December 13.

In his complaint, the journalist had stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing dispute between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively.

Advertisment

He allegedly grabbed the microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and "attacked" him with it, causing a head injury, the complainant stated.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS was earlier registered against the actor at the Pahadishareef police station.

The "differences" within Mohan Babu's family became public on December 9 after he lodged a police complaint, alleging that Manoj and his wife had "orchestrated" a plan to take possession of his Jalpally home through intimidation and force. However, Manoj had said that his fight was not for a "share of the property" but for "self-respect and the safety of his wife and children." Earlier, the police had booked Manoj and others based on Mohan Babu's complaint.

Advertisment

Mohan Babu had also requested police protection to ensure his safety and allow him access to his house without fear.

Additionally, a case was registered based on Manoj's complaint, alleging that 10 unidentified individuals had entered the home on December 8. Manoj claimed he was injured during a scuffle when he tried to catch them. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH