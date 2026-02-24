Actor Mohanlal interviews Kerala CM Vijayan ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): As Kerala gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, renowned actor Mohanlal conducted an exclusive interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A teaser of the interview, released on Tuesday, has attracted wide attention on social media.

The video was shot at Cliff House, the official residence of the CM.

The teaser runs for over a minute and carries the tagline describing both as “people loved by the masses.” It opens with Mohanlal arriving at Cliff House and greeting the chief minister.

During the conversation, Mohanlal said he heard Vijayan’s favourite film stars Rajinikanth. The chief minister responds by saying that he enjoys action films.

Mohanlal also asked whether Vijayan has ever felt regret in his life.

The chief minister spoke candidly about his experiences, referring to hardships during his decades-long political career and saying his “skin has been peeled,” using a popular Malayalam expression.

When asked if he remembers any dialogue from Mohanlal’s films, Vijayan mentioned the characters Dineshan and Dasan.

The full interview is expected to be released soon.