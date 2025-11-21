Actor-politician Vijay likely to resume campaign on Nov 23

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) After lying low for nearly two months following the September 27 Karur stampede, TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay is likely to resume his political campaign pretty soon, party sources said on Friday.

However, it would not be a mega rally, but an indoor meeting.

He is expected to address people of the northern Kancheepuram district on November 23 at an indoor facility in the same district, they said.

People, who have expressed their wish in advance to take part in the indoor meeting to listen to Vijay alone will be allowed, they said, adding his address might not go beyond a maximum of 30 minutes.

The party office-bearers had already petitioned Salem city police seeking nod for its chief to hold a rally next month there.

On Friday, the state government submitted its draft SOP to regulate public meetings in the state.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran produced a copy of the final draft of 46 page-SOP before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan when the petition filed by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and impleading petitions from AIADMK and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi came up for hearing. PTI VGN VGN KH