Actor-politician Vijay reaches out to families of Karur stampede victims

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay began reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party chief, who has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person, had made the video calls on October 6 evening, one of the affected families said.

"He made the call to my son-in-law and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He expressed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of his support," he told reporters in Karur.

Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman saying, "I am like your son".

A source in TVK said it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. "But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families," he said.