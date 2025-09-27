Actor-politician Vijay to campaign in Namakkal, Karur

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay will address his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party cadres in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday.

The cadres started arriving from the districts since early morning, and the party president too left his Chennai residence for the campaign.

He is expected to address his partymen near the old RTO office on the Namakkal-Salem Road in the morning and later proceed to Karur where the police have finalised Velusamypuram as the venue for the actor’s poll campaign.

A source said the police imposed many conditions, including barring the setting up of LED screens or erecting a stage without permission and not holding a roadshow. PTI JSP KH