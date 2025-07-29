Actor-politician Vijay to inaugurate membership enrolment drive, unveil app

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on Tuesday said its chief Vijay will inaugurate the party's membership enrolment drive on July 30 and unveil an exclusive app for this purpose.

Considering the people's welfare, and with their support, the TVK led by Vijay is working towards regime change and in pursuance of that goal, the party had already announced "membership enrolment wing," the party said.

As per a party resolution adopted in the executive committee meeting, in order to enroll 2 crore members, an exclusive app for membership enrolment will be launched at the party headquarters in suburban Panaiyur, it said.

Party general secretary N Anand, in a statement, hailed Vijay as the "people's beloved chief ministerial candidate," and said the TVK chief will introduce the app to the people and inaugurate the membership enrolment campaign.

While people may continue to enroll themselves as TVK members by visiting https://tvk.family, they could also become party members by using the app to be introduced on Wednesday.

Anand said the party's over 69,000 polling station agents would also engage themselves in enrolling members for the party in their respective areas by going door-to-door.

The party said district secretaries and functionaries of membership enrolment wing alone should be present for the event. PTI VGN VGN KH