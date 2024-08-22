Actor-turned-politician Vijay unveils party flag, gears up for 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Popular Tamil film actor-turned-politician Vijay unveiled the flag of his political party - Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam - on Thursday and hoisted it at his party headquarters in Panaiyur near here.

The two-coloured flag with maroon on top and bottom, has yellow in the middle with a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the Vaagai flower.

The unveiling of the flag and also official launch of the party anthem heralds a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics marked by the entry of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which is gearing up to face the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Though Vijay announced the launch of his political outfit in February, he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nor did it support any party during the polls.

While unveiling the TVK flag, the top actor took a pledge along with his party workers.

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our country, and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil," the pledge read.

The party took a vow to remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth and also to create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. PTI JSP SS