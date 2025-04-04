Actor-politician Vijay's party stages state-wide protest against Waqf Bill

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on Friday staged state-wide demonstrations against the Waqf Bill and demanded that it be taken back.

Led by TVK general secretary N Anand, party cadres gathered here against the Bill, passed by both houses of Parliament, and raised slogans including "let us reject Waqf Bill," and "do not take away the rights of Muslims." The Centre should not interfere in the matters related to Waqf properties and the union government poses a "threat to Waqf properties," with the passage of the Bill, the protesters claimed, and demanded that the Bill be withdrawn.

"Do not betray the minorities," and "let us protect secularism," were among the other slogans raised by the protesters.

Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi and Thanjavur were among the cities that witnessed protests by the TVK.

Vijay on Thursday dubbed the Waqf Bill "anti-democratic" and demanded that it be taken back. Further, he said if this demand was not met, his party would join forces with Muslims in their "Waqf rights legal struggle."