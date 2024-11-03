Actor-politician Vijay's party takes on DMK, BJP

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday condemned the DMK government over law and order, nudged it to hold the caste survey, demanded scrapping the Parandur airport project and sought closure of liquor outlets in a time bound manner.

The popular actor helmed party opposed the BJP and Centre as well and termed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which is under the review of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, an "attack against federalism" and wanted it to be withdrawn.

The fledgling TVK opposed the 'One nation, one election' proposal and said the attempt to implement it went against democracy and condemned the move.

In its first meeting of district office bearers and the executive committee here, the party deliberated on 'strengthening' its organisational structure, discussed reaching out to the people and passed 26 resolutions.

Backing the demand to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, TVK wanted education to be shifted to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution. The party said its 'ideology is secularism and social justice,' which is a commitment to harmony and unity of all the people in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN KH