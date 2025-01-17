Actor-politician Vijay's party too announces boycott of Erode East bypoll

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam on Friday said it would boycott the February 5 Erode East Assembly bypoll, days after main opposition AIADMK, the BJP and DMDK took that stand.

The history showed that ruling parties win bypolls in the state by orchestrating 'regrettable politics' in an anti-democratic manner, TVK general secretary N Anand claimed.

In a statement, he further alleged that abuse of power by the ruling dispensation was several times more in bypolls than in general elections.

Hence, similar to the stand taken by the party as regards the Vikravandi bypoll, the party will boycott the Erode East byelection and would not extend its support to any party.

The AIADMK, BJP and DMDK had already announced that they would boycott the Erode East bypoll.

The constituency became vacant following the death of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan in December 2024, who represented that Assembly segment.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK recently announced former legislator V C Chandrakumar as its candidate. Seeman-led Tamil nationalist outfit, Naam Tamizhar Katchi named its functionary Seethalakshmi as its candidate.

DMK's Anniyur Siva emerged victorious and PMK nominee C Anbumani was the runner-up in the bypoll held last year to the Vikravandi constituency.