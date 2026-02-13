Actor Prem Kumar alleges Kerala govt’s ‘double standards’ in Chalachitra Academy exit

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Former Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and actor Prem Kumar on Thursday alleged "double standards" by the state government in connection with his removal from the post.

In a Facebook post, Kumar referenced K Satchidanandan, chairman of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, who continues in office despite publicly stating that the ruling LDF government should not get a third term.

Titled 'Satchidanandan master’s miraculous power... or a direct view of double standards', Kumar’s post said he was removed from the Chalachitra Academy chairmanship on the eve of the state film award announcement last year without explanation, despite overseeing preparations for the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

"However much I have reflected on it, I have not been able to understand what urgent situation demanded such haste in removing me," Kumar wrote.

He claimed he was not even allowed to thank colleagues.

Kumar said his work as chairman had been widely appreciated by the film fraternity, cultural activists, and the public, and had even been praised by the cultural minister.

He added that he later learned from media reports that his removal was linked to remarks he had made regarding ASHA workers staging a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat.

"To this moment, I have not received any official communication informing me that I was relieved of the chairman’s post. Despite having responsibilities in the organising committee, I did not receive any intimation or invitation regarding the international cultural meet held in Kochi in December," he wrote.

Kumar pointed out that, in contrast, Satchidanandan continues to serve as Sahitya Akademi chairman despite his tenure officially having expired and despite making critical statements against the party and government.

"This creates the impression that the Sahitya Akademi chairman possesses some extraordinary, superhuman, miraculous power that I, as chairman of one of the state’s two major cultural institutions, did not possess," Kumar wrote.

He further questioned whether slogans of freedom, democracy, and socialism were being reserved for a select section.

Kumar concluded by quoting Ernest Hemingway’s 'The Old Man and the Sea': “A man can be destroyed but not defeated,” adding, “After all, basic justice is the right of every individual.” Kumar was removed from the Chalachitra Academy chairmanship in October last year, and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty was appointed in his place.

He had been appointed interim chairman in September 2024 following the resignation of director Ranjith.

Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said that Kumar’s tenure had ended and described him as a “crystal-clear Left sympathiser,” dismissing allegations that his removal was due to any “anti-Left” opinion. PTI TBA SSK