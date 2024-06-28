Actor Prithviraj to co-own Kochi team in Super League Kerala

Kochi, Jun 28 (PTI) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have acquired major stakes in Kochi FC, a team from here which will compete in the upcoming Super League Kerala (SLK) Football Championship.

Season One of the 60-day SLK will start from August end this year and has six franchises including Kochi FC.

The six teams from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Malappuram will compete in the championship, SLK said in a statement.

SLK said Prithviraj expressed hope that the inaugural season of the League would significantly boost football activities at both professional and grassroots levels in football-enthusiastic Kerala.

He emphasised that it would create numerous opportunities for deserving and upcoming players, the release said.

Super League Kerala CEO Mathew Joseph highlighted that actor Prithviraj's involvement in the league will inspire and energise a significant number of youth.

"This event marks a unique fusion of entertainment and sports in Kerala during this 60-day sports extravaganza starting from the end of August this year," Joseph said.

Reacting to the development, Menon expressed her strong support for a premier sports event taking place in Kerala.

She added that her involvement, along with others, aims to inspire more female sports enthusiasts to attend the matches live at the stadiums, the release added.

KFA president Navas Meeran said such investments are a boost for the football and the sports economy of our state.

The co-owners of the Kochi FC team are Nasly Mohammed, Praveesh Kuzhipally, Shameem Backer and Mohammed Shyjal. PTI RRT RRT KH