Actor Rahul Solapurkar now faces flak over remarks on Ambedkar; apologises

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) A fresh row erupted on Sunday after actor Rahul Solapurkar described Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a "Brahmin" in the Vedic context of gaining knowledge, days after his podcast on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj triggered protests.

Amid the backlash, Solapurkar apologised, expressing regret over his choice of words concerning Ambedkar, the social reformer and chief architect of India’s Constitution.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the actor claimed Ambedkar was born to Ramji Sakpal in a Bahujan family. Later, he was adopted by his teacher who gave him his surname, he said.

"In the Vedas, it is said that a man who gains knowledge becomes a Brahmin. In that sense, Ambedkar was Brahmin because he gained knowledge," said the actor. NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad rebuked Solapurkar over his remarks.

Sharing the video on X, Awhad said, “Rahul Solapurkar has now crossed all limits. He should be beaten with shoes wherever he is seen. It is people like him, driven by casteist ideologies, who have ruined Maharashtra and the country,” said Awhad.

Facing criticism, Solapurkar, who has appeared in several Marathi films, tendered an apology over his remarks about Ambedkar.

“I have given multiple lectures on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar. I am completely unaware of why such videos are being circulated on social media. Once again, I apologise to everybody for the remarks I made. In future, I will not make any incorrect statements about national icons,” he said.

Days ago, the actor had sparked a row with his comments in a podcast about Shivaji Maharaj's great escape in 1666.

Solapurkar had said that the iconic 17th-century warrior king escaped from Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials, and not by concealing himself in a basket of sweets as per the popular account.

After protests by Maratha outfits, Solapurkar resigned as a trustee of the Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) and said he regretted using the word "bribe" and hurting the sentiments of those who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji.