Actor Rajinikanth felicitates sanitation worker for honesty

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Padma, a sanitation worker from Chennai, never expected that she would meet Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth at his residence and receive a gold chain from him.

Accompanied by her family, Padma went to the Poes Garden residence of the veteran actor on Tuesday, and was felicitated for her honesty.

The top actor presented her with a shawl and a two sovereign gold chain with an "Om" dollar to her for returning 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments to the rightful owner recently.

"I felt thrilled. I never expected that I would meet him," Padma, who was accompanied by her daughters and husband, told reporters later.

She said she was invited to visit his house after she returned the gold ornaments that she found on the road.

Appreciating her honesty, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently felicitated her and presented her a cheque for Rs one lakh, she said.

While attending to her work in T Nagar, Padma noticed a pouch lying on the ground and found that it contained 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments inside. After informing her superiors, she handed over the pouch containing the gold to the Pondy Bazaar police, who, after an inquiry, returned the valuables to the owner.

Pictures of Padma being honoured by Rajinikanth went viral on social media. PTI JSP KH