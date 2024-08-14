Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property sealed by bank over non-repayment of a loan

Shahjahanpur: Film actor Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur property has been sealed by a Mumbai bank over non-repayment of a loan, an official said on Wednesday.

Manish Verma, manager of the Shahjahanpur branch of Central Bank of India, said the actor had taken a loan from the Mumbai branch of the bank by mortgaging his ancestral property in Shahjahanpur.

Sources close to the actor said Yadav had set up 'Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited', a production house, in the name of his parents in 2005 and had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from the Bandra Kurla Complex branch of Central Bank of India in Mumbai.

At the time of the sealing of property, he owed the bank Rs 11 crore, they said.

Reportedly, on August 8, a team from the Mumbai bank sealed the house located near Shahjahanpur's dak bungalow.

According to the locals, the bank officials sealed the building in such a hurry that they failed to even switch off electrical appliances inside the house.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said he had no information about the sealing.