Actor Sathyaraj's daughter Divya joins DMK

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Nutritionist and daughter of noted actor Sathyaraj, Divya, formally got inducted into the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here.

DMK MP T R Baalu, Ministers P K Sekar Babu and K N Nehru were present on the occasion, the party said in a statement.

"Today marks the beginning of an important chapter in my life. I am truly honoured to announce that I have officially joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I sincerely thank our Chief Minister M K Stalin sir, and our Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sir for their trust and support," Divya said after joining the party.

"Inspired by the visionary path laid down by Muthamil Arignar Dr Kalaignar (the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), I embark on this new journey as a proud daughter of Tamil Nadu to work selflessly for the progress of our people," she wrote in a social media post.

"My father and comrade Puratchi Thamizhan Sathyaraj has always taught me that the real luxuries of life are in the rooted principles of equality and social justice -- values that our Periyar (Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy Periyar) passionately commissioned. These principles have shaped my worldview and today, they motivate me as I step into public service," she added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH