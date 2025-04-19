Actor Shine Tom Chacko arrested in drug case

Kochi, Apr 19 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko in connection with a drug case.

His arrest was recorded after about a four-hour-long interrogation in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid.

Police said that he was booked under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The medical examination and further proceedings will be conducted soon, police added.

Chacko on Saturday appeared before the Kochi City Police for questioning in response to a formal notice issued by the police.

It was on Wednesday night, upon realising that the DANSAF team had arrived, Shine escaped from his third-floor room—jumping out of the window onto a sheet covering the second floor and escaping through the staircase, police sources added.