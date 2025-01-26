Actor Shivarajkumar thanks fans for support after cancer surgery, returns to hero's welcome

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Prominent Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar on Sunday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their prayers and support during his critical cancer surgery in the United States.

The 62-year-old actor thanked his well-wishers following his successful operation and recovery.

"There was a positive atmosphere in the hospital that gave me strength and hope for my health. With your prayers and good wishes, I recovered quickly. I am grateful for all your blessings and support," he told reporters.

Shivarajkumar returned to the state capital to a grand reception at Kempegowda International Airport, and fans greeted him with a large garland made of flowers and fruits, lifted by a crane.

They celebrated his safe return by bursting crackers, pouring milk on his cut-outs, and dancing in joy.

The star, who is the eldest son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar, had been diagnosed with cancerous growth in his bladder. He underwent surgery at a hospital in Miami, where the medical team removed the affected bladder and reconstructed a new one using his intestine.

Shivarajkumar, who has acted in over 125 Kannada films, made his debut in 1974 in the film 'Srinivasana Kalyana'. He is widely known for his roles in movies like Janumada Jodi, Jogi, Anand, Ratha Sapthami, Om, and Chigurida Kanasu. PTI GMS ROH