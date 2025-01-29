Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father passes away

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra has passed away after prolonged illness.

The actor took to social media to pay tribute to his father, describing him as a man of rare “honesty, integrity, and culture”.

“He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure,” Malhotra captioned the post with a series of photos of family photographs.

Noting his father’s courage especially during his illness, the actor said his spirit stood tall.

“From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” Malhotra said.

“Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable,” he said.

Further details about the cause or time of Sunil Malhotra's death were not immediately known. PTI KKP NB NB