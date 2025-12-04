Actor 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar invites T'gana BJP prez to SPB statue inauguration

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Veteran actor 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar on Thursday invited Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao to the installation of the statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam at Ravindra Bharati here, on December 15.

Sudhakar, the late singer's brother-in-law, met with Ramchander Rao at Telangana BJP's headquarters here to extend an invitation, BJP sources said.

On November 29, he met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the statue’s inauguration.

Sudhakar expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for the decision to install Balasubrahmanyam's statue at Ravindra Bharati.

Nellore-born Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam—widely known as SPB—was a renowned playback singer, actor, music director, dubbing artist and producer who contributed to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam cinema.

He passed away in 2020 from Covid-19 and related complications. PTI SJR SJR ROH