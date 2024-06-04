Actor Suresh Gopi increases lead in Thrissur LS seat in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor-politician and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi increased his lead by over 8,000 votes against his nearest rivals in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, according to the initial figures given by the Election Commission.

Gopi has got over 56,000 votes till now and his nearest rival is LDF's V S Sunilkumar with over 47,000 votes and Congress' K Muraleedharan third with around 40,000 votes.

The actor had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls. PTI HMP LGK TGB HMP ROH