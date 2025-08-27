Actor Vijay, bouncers booked over 'manhandling' at TVK Madurai conference

Chennai: A case has been registered against actor and TVK chief Vijay, along with several bouncers, following a complaint that a party cadre was allegedly manhandled during the party’s state conference last week in Madurai, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the individual had attended the second state conference of the party on August 22 and was allegedly assaulted by bouncers when trying to get closer to the actor at the venue.

An official from Kunnam police station told PTI, "A case has been filed against Vijay and the bouncers under various sections of the law."

A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows a bouncer allegedly manhandling the individual on stage.

This was the second state conference organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, following its inaugural event in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, last year.