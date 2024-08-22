Actor Vijay relaunches as politician; to unveil TVK party flag, symbol

Chennai: Top Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy, who heads Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, will launch his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) flag and symbol here on Thursday.

Preparations were underway for the actor’s official launch as a politician.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway as actor Vijay is all set to officially reveal his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) party flag and symbol, today. pic.twitter.com/2PAS2vozEO — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

In a statement on social media platform X on the eve of the event, he said he would unveil the flag and hoist it at the party office at Panaiyur near here and also introduce the flag song on Thursday.

In February this year, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he will be contesting the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

His party did not support any political bloc in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led alliance swept the polls in Tamil Nadu.