'KG kids fight': Vijay ridicules BJP-DMK's social media war over language row

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Wednesday ridiculed the BJP and DMK for waging a hashtag war on social media 'X' and said the two parties were fighting like kindergarten kids, trivialising the serious issue of language row.

Speaking at TVK's first anniversary celebrations at Mamallapuram near here Vijay said the BJP countered the DMK’s “#Get out Modi” with “#Get out Stalin” on the trilingual policy, ‘just like LKG and UKG students fight.’

"It's the Centre’s duty to provide funds and its the state's rights to receive funds. But both fascism and 'payasam' (the word TVK uses to ridicule DMK's anti-fascism rhetoric), our political and ideological enemies, are playing with hashtags on social media. What's happening here? Both are pretending to fight and expect us to believe. What bro, it's wrong bro,” he said evoking laughter among his party cadres.

He said the TVK respected all languages but would not give up its self-respect for another language. "As an individual, anyone can learn any language but violating the cooperative federalism and state autonomy, and leaving a question mark on the state language by thrusting another language and imposing it politically is unacceptable,” he said at the well-attended gathering.