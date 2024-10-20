Actor Vijay says his party is not for word jugglery, but work-based politics

Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI) Actor and president of the fledgling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay on Sunday said his party is not for jugglery of words but is committed to work-based politics.

Writing to office-bearers and party workers ahead of TVK's first state conference, scheduled to be held on October 27 at Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Vijay exhorted his cadres to follow the principle of 'Kadami, Kanniyam, Kattuppadu,' which is 'duty, dignity and discipline.' Success and failures alone are not the yardstick in politics and it is all about commitment to ideology.

"It is not our job to engage in jugglery of words. As far as we are concerned, our political mother tongue is the language of work/action," he told his party cadres.

He expressed confidence that they will leave a strong impression among people that the TVK workers are insightful in politics, including through their work for the maiden state conference.

Vijay requested pregnant women, school children, those who are ill and the elderly to avoid taking part in the state conference.

Notably, 'duty, dignity and discipline,' is a famous principle often quoted by DMK founder and Dravidian icon, CN Annadurai.

Vijay also has a 'Pirappokkum' couplet (Equality) of the Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' as his party's ideological tagline, associated for long with DMK's social justice motto.

The TVK chief said the cadres, during their journey to the state meet and on their return home, should follow orderly behaviour, in sync with political discipline, and also stick to traffic rules. 'The cadres should be model for others,' he urged.

Last month, Vijay had said that icons to be followed by the TVK, as part of its core ideology, would be unveiled at the state meeting, the first such event.

Vijay, a popular Tamil actor, declared the formation of his party in February this year and in September, he had announced that the Election Commission had duly registered his party. He had expressed confidence that his party would emerge as the primary political force in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN VGN KH