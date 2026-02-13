Salem (PTI): Actor-politician Vijay is set to resume his political campaign and is scheduled to address the TVK meeting here on Friday.

Vijay had left his Chennai residence to arrive here for the meeting to be held between 12 noon and 3 pm amidst a tight security arrangement by the police here. Nearly 600 police personnel have been deployed at Seelanaickenpatti, where the actor would also address the party functionaries from five districts.

Prior to this, the actor had addressed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s meeting in Erode in December 2025.

The TVK’s Salem central district secretary Tamilan Parthiban said Vijay would also address the party’s executive committee members from Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

“The party executives meeting and election campaign programme to be attended by the TVK president will be held at the KVP Garden, Seelanaickenpatti, from 12 to 3 pm,” the party said in a release and appealed to the cadres to comply with the guidelines issued by the police on security and admission with entry passes containing the QR code.

“Only 4,998 people who have been provided the entry passes with QR code alone will be allowed to participate in this programme,” the release had said.