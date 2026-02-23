Actor Vijay set to address TVK meet in Vellore today

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) (PTI): Actor-politician Vijay is set to address his party meeting at Agaramcheri village near the Pallikonda toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in the district on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting scheduled between 12 and 4 pm, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder left his Panaiyur residence in Chennai.

Entry to the event has been restricted to 4,900 people carrying the QR code entry passes.

Vijay had attended the party event in Salem on February 13.

Over 900 police personnel have been deployed for security.