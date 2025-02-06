Actor Vijay steps up demand for caste census in TN

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Flaying the Centre and state governments for delaying the conduct of the caste census, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president-actor Vijay on Thursday sought urgent steps to expedite the process for the official count.

Wondering why the Tamil Nadu government has not carried out the caste census as was done in other states like Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana, he said the ruling dispensation appeared to have the habit of 'ignoring' the subject.

"People know very well that the Central and state governments are on the same page in not conducting the caste census...the day will not be far when the pretense of the present rulers will be exposed," Vijay said in a statement here.

Delay in conducting the caste census would only mean deferring social justice, he claimed.