Actor Vijay targets ex-minister Senthil Balaji

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Saturday sarcastically remarked that Karur became "all India famous" because of a former (DMK) minister from the district.

Without naming DMK's Senthil Balaji, he said the former minister had made the district famous for a wrong reason.

The TVK president whose campaign vehicle cruised slowly through several thousands of his cadres at Karur, had to pause his speech for a brief while and allow two ambulances to carry away few party men who suddenly swooned due to a stampede-like situation.

At the overcrowded Karur rally, Vijay offered water bottles to cadres. "Police please help," said the TVK chief as a child appeared to go missing, several persons among the crowd fainted.

Resuming his speech, he trained his guns on the ruling DMK dispensation and said the government promised to establish airport in Karur in 2021 but has now urged the Centre to set up an airport.