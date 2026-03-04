Actor Vijay to address party functionaries in Thanjavur district

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Mar 4 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay is scheduled to address his TVK functionaries from eight assembly constituencies at Ayyasamipatti in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in an open area covering ten acres of land at Ayyasamipatti near Sengipatti village and around 4,900 functionaries from the districts would take part, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has said.

The police permitted the event, imposing 52 conditions and made QR code entry passes mandatory.

Stating that the meeting will be held between 11 am and 3 pm, the party said only those with QR passes will be allowed to attend this programme, as per the guidelines issued by the police.

“The QR code admission passes have been given only to the selected party members. Pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, differently abled, and the physically challenged have not been issued the passes and hence they should not attend for safety reasons,” TVK general secretary N Anand appealed in a release ahead of the event.

Issuing a set of instructions to party members he said the cadres should strictly refrain from following Vijay's campaign vehicle on two-wheelers or other types of vehicles.

“There will be a live feed of the event for others to watch. Also, basic facilities including drinking water and medical facilities have been arranged for the party members who will be attending the event,” he informed.

A roof has been erected at the venue to provide shade for the members, he said and added that party members and the public without valid passes will not be allowed.