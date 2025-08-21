Actor Vijay to lead party's second state conference in TN

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Aug 21 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay will lead his party's second state conference here on Thursday, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The maiden state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held in Vikravandi in Villupuram district last year, serving as the launchpad for the aspiring chief minister's political career.

The second state conference is scheduled at Parapathi in this district on Thursday and the actor had arrived late on Wednesday in the city for the meet, amid avid fans and party supporters thronging the venue.

Incidentally, a giant flag pole on which Vijay was scheduled to hoist the TVK flag, collapsed on Wednesday and came down crashing on a parked four-wheeler, crushing the vehicle. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

The state conference comes months ahead of the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu, possibly in April-May. Vijay has been vocal against the ruling DMK in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

Political circles are abuzz over what he would convey to his party workers on various issues.

The top Tamil actor is currently working on his film 'Jananayakan,' rumoured to be his swansong flick.