Actor Vijay voices opposition to NEET, asks Centre to respect TN's sentiments on the matter

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and top Tamil actor Vijay on Wednesday spoke out against NEET, and extended his support to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the central qualifying test, seeking exemption to the southern state.

Addressing students at an event organised by him to honour rank holders of classes 10 and 12, the actor-politician also said Education should be brought to the State List.

He claimed students in Tamil Nadu, especially the poor, those from backward and very backward classes in the rural areas have been "badly affected," in their pursuit for medical education following the introduction of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test.

NEET was also against states' rights as Education was moved to the concurrent list in 1975, he said.

He also wondered how a student who had studied in a state syllabus and the local language could do well in the central test, based on the "NCERT" curriculum.

He indicated there cannot be "one nation, one curriculum." "Curriculum should be state-specific. It should give importance to different perspectives. Diversity is a strength, not weakness. After studying in state language and syllabus and exam based on NCERT, how is it fair...think about the rural students, how difficult it is for them." "We have seen some reports of irregularities in NEET. After this, its credibility has gone. We have understood NEET is no more required. The solution is exemption (to TN from the test). I wholeheartedly support the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking exemption for the state", he said.

He said without much delay, Centre "should respect TN people's sentiments," on NEET.

The permanent solution would be to move Education from Concurrent list to State list and if there was any 'difficulty' in this, "a special Concurrent List could be created and include Education and Health in it," following a Constitutional amendment, he said.

NEET has been a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu as scores of medical aspirants have died allegedly by suicide over the past few years, either over failing the exam or fears of unable to crack it. All major political parties, including the DMK and the AIADMK have been opposed to NEET.

Assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu have been passed in the state Assembly during the current DMK regime as well as the previous AIADMK government.