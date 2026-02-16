Actor Vijay's party lacks policy, says TN BJP chief

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Monday flayed actor-politician Vijay saying his party lacked a clear-cut policy.

Wondering if Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam really had any policy to approach the people in the upcoming Assembly election, Nagenthran dared the actor to announce the party’s policies.

"Does he have any policy? He has written the (word) policy only on paper. Let him explain his party’s policies clearly," the BJP leader told reporters here.

Earlier, AIADMK senior leader and former state minister Dindigul C Srinivasan asked Vijay to face the Assembly election without invoking the names of AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

"If he is dependent on his own strength and identity, then he should stop invoking the legacy of our leaders and refrain from displaying their photos, and then face the election," Srinivasan told reporters. PTI JSP JSP KH