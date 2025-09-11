Actor Vijay’s TVK gets TN police nod with restrictions for Sep 13 meet in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Sep 11 (PTI) The police here have granted permission to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s week-end campaign at Marakkadai on September 13, imposing numerous restrictions.

The event, where the actor is set to launch his campaign ahead of the Assembly poll next year, is restricted to only 25 minutes and no roadshow or reception will be allowed en route the venue, police said on Thursday. Campaigning will be done only in Tiruchirappali.

“There should not be any law and order issues during the campaign,” the police said. It is learnt that the TVK has accepted the conditions imposed on the party and agreed to ensure a smooth conduct of the event.

According to police, the campaign has been scheduled between 10.35 am and 11 am and the participants were expected to reach the venue by 9.35 am owing to “heavy pedestrian and commercial activity” in the area.

The campaign vehicles have been limited to the TVK leader’s vehicle and five others. Party functionaries have been prohibited from walking and no vehicle procession would be held. Also, the organisers should make arrangements for the parking of vehicles without disrupting public transportation.

Further, another among the 23 restrictions imposed on the TVK, asked the party to make arrangements for providing drinking water, first-aid, ambulance and firefighting equipment at the venue.

Responding to Vijay’s charge that the ruling DMK dispensation attempted to prevent his campaign, state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru told reporters here that there was no need to create hurdles.

“The venue chosen for the campaign causes inconvenience to the public, and hence the police had to permit with restrictions,” he added. PTI JSP ROH