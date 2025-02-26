Actor-writer Posani Krishna Murali arrested in Hyderabad

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Popular Telugu film actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali was arrested in Hyderabad, a police official said on Wednesday.

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao confirmed to PTI that Krishna Murali (66) was arrested in Hyderabad at 8.45 pm.

Police picked up the popular actor from his residence near New Science Colony, Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad.

According to the arrest notice served to Krishna Murali’s wife, he was arrested under BNS Sections 196, 353 (2), and 111 read with 3 (5), along with BNSS Section 47 (1) and (2).

However, further clarity on the reason for his arrest is awaited from the police.

"The offence he is accused of (Krishna Murali) is cognisable and non-bailable in nature, and he has been forwarded to the Additional Judicial Magistrate of 1st Class, Rajampet, for judicial custody," stated the notice served under the authority of Sambepalli sub-inspector.

Police are currently shifting the actor to Andhra Pradesh.

Krishna Murali’s arrest comes shortly after the arrest of former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Krishna Murali was associated with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and had also served as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) during the previous YSRCP regime. PTI STH SSK ROH