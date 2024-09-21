Actors Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu engage in war of words over Tirupati laddu

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) The allegations of using adulterated ghee in making laddu prasadam (consecrated sweet) by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sometime ago, appear to have created a rift in Telugu film industry with actors Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu engaging in war of words on social media.

Prakash Raj in a post on 'X' , tagging Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, said since the incident happened in AP and the Janasena chief happens to be the deputy CM, he should find out the culprits and punish them before spreading apprehensions and blowing the issue nationally.

"Dear @PawanKalyan…It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate .Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center)," Raj said on Friday.

Reacting to the post on Saturday, Manch Vishnu, who is also the president of the Movie Artists Association, asked Raj to calm down and said the Tirumala laddu is not just prasadam, it's a symbol of faith for millions of Hindus like him.

"Sri @PawanKalyan, the Deputy CM, has rightly called for thorough investigation and action to ensure the protection of such sacred traditions. While you’re at it, perhaps reflect on where the real communal color is being added?," Vishnu said.

It may be recalled that both actors engaged in a bitter verbal war during the elections of MAA in 2021. Vishnu vanquished Prakash Raj in the polls and became president of the film actors’ body.

The temple body (TTD) managing the super-rich shrine on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.

Pawan Kalyna in a post on Friday said people are deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupati Prasadam.

He further said many questions were to be answered by the TTD board constituted by the previous YSRCP government while the present regime is committed to take stringent action as possible. PTI GDK KH