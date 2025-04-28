Actors Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi appear before Excise officials in drug case

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi on Monday appeared before the Excise team probing the seizure of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 2 crore from a woman in this coastal Kerala district earlier this month.

A woman drug peddler, namely Taslima Sulthana, and her accomplice were arrested with ganja on April 2 by officials of the state Excise Department.

According to her statement given to the Excise officials, the banned contraband was brought into the state for distribution in the tourism and film industries. She claimed that she used to supply drugs to film personalities and even mentioned the names of two prominent actors.

It was based on this statement and subsequent investigation that the Excise Department issued notices to Chacko and Bhasi. Besides the actors, a woman model has also been summoned by the Excise officials as part of the probe.