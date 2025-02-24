Actress assault case accused detained for causing ruckus at hotel in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 24 (PTI) Sunil N S alias 'Pulsar' Suni, the primary accused in 2017 actress assault case in Kerala, was taken into police custody for allegedly causing a ruckus at a hotel in Rayamangalam, Ernakulam district.

According to police, Suni became agitated over a delay in food service on Sunday night. He allegedly verbally abused the hotel staff, issued death threats, and smashed a glass by throwing it onto the floor.

It was on September 17, 2024, Suni was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the actress assault case in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

He was released on bail after spending seven and a half years in prison.