Actress assault case: Court in Kerala imposes stringent bail conditions on Pulsar Suni

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) A court in Kerala on Friday imposed stringent conditions while granting bail to the prime accused in the sensational 2017 Malayalam actress assault case, days after the SC granted bail.

Sunil N S, who is also known as 'Pulsar Suni', was produced before the Principal Sessions Court here today after the apex court granted him bail on September 17.

Sunil is the first accused in the actress sexual assault case, in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

The court ordered the prime accused to remain within its jurisdiction and refrain from speaking to the media.

Additionally, the accused was directed to use only one phone and a SIM card, with details to be submitted to the court.

The court also directed the Ernakulam Rural police to provide security to Suni while he is on bail.

While granting bail, the top court had considered Sunil's long period of incarceration of over seven years and also that the trial proceedings in the case were not likely to conclude soon.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some people who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those people to blackmail the actress.

The police had arrested several persons in connection with the case. Dileep was also arrested in the case and was later released on bail.

Earlier, in an order passed on June 3, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Sunil's bail plea and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on him.