Actress assault case: Survivor posts emotional message amid cyber attacks

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) The survivor of the 2017 actress sexual assault case posted an emotional message on social media on Friday, speaking out against the cyber attacks targeting her.

The message comes over a week after a court here had acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the case, citing lack of evidence.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Not a victim, not a survivor, just a simple human being. Let me live.” Beginning the post by saying “Mistake done by me,” the actress explained what she meant by the statement.

She said her so-called mistake was that after she was assaulted, she immediately lodged a complaint with the police and pursued legal remedies.

“Taking it as fate, I should have remained silent, pretending nothing had happened. Later, if the video had surfaced, I should have committed suicide when people questioned why I did not file a complaint with the police,” the post read.

She also referred to an online video released by the second accused, Martin Antony, in which he allegedly made accusations against her.

“The video of the second accused, who was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, came to my notice. In that video, he should have said that it was he who took my videos,” she wrote.

The actress said that those who make such allegations, circulate them online, and their relatives should never have to face a similar situation in life.

Police have already registered a case against Antony, who made the video before he was sentenced to imprisonment.

Earlier, after the court acquitted Dileep, the actress had shared a similar emotional post that received widespread public support.