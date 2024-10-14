Actress assault: Kerala HC rejects plea for fresh probe into memory card case

Kochi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a fresh probe into the alleged illegal access of a memory card, which is crucial evidence in the sensational actress assault case of 2017.

The survivor in the assault case had approached the high court to set aside the fact-finding inquiry report submitted by the Ernakulam Sessions and District Judge on January 8, 2024, and to order a fresh investigation into the matter.

The high court ruled that the plea was not maintainable.

However, the court stated that the complainant could seek appropriate legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

In her plea, the survivor had claimed that a mere reading of the inquiry report with regard to the illegal access of the devices indicates that the authority carrying out the probe "never conducted a fair, free and complete" investigation as directed by the High Court.

The survivor had contended that the report is liable to be quashed and urged that a fresh probe be carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under supervision of the High Court to uphold the majesty of law, maintain the purity of the legal system and protect her right to privacy.

The actress-survivor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.