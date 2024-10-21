Actress Gautami is AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary

Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI) Actress Gautami, who quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK earlier this year, was appointed as deputy secretary of the AIADMK propaganda wing on Monday, the party said.

After a long stint with the BJP spanning 25 years, she joined the AIADMK in February this year in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

A release from the party said Palaniswami appointed Gautami as deputy secretary of the propaganda wing.

'Tada' D Periyasamy, who was formerly BJP SC morcha state president, and had shifted loyalties to the AIADMK recently, has been appointed as deputy secretary of MGR Mandram.

Party functionary Fathima Ali has been appointed as deputy secretary of the minority wing, while P Sanniyasi is the deputy secretary of the farmers' wing, the release said. PTI JSP KH