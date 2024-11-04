Actress Kasthuri stokes controversy by her remarks on Telugu-speaking people in TN

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Actress Kasturi stoked controversy with her comments on Telugu-speaking people settled in Tamil Nadu but denied on Monday, saying she had only meant a section of Telugu-speaking people in TN claiming to be genuine Tamils.

Her recent remarks at a meeting of the Hindu Makkal Katchi evoked spontaneous criticism from BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who demanded an apology from her.

"Kasthuri's irrelevant and uncalled-for statement on Telugu people is condemnable. She has to immediately withdraw her remarks on the Telugus settled in Tamil Nadu for decades," Reddy said.

Her comments hamper the cordial atmosphere among the people of Tamil Nadu and were against the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the BJP leader told PTI.

"I had asked 'are those who brand other sections in Tamil Nadu as non-Tamils, really Tamils?' I didn't say anything new. Read history," the actress told reporters here.

She further clarified that she didn't say anything derogatory about Telugu people at the meeting she addressed.

"I condemn those diverting the issue, especially the elements that mislead people in the name of Dravidam," she added.

When a reporter pointed out that her statement at the meeting depicted the Telugus of TN in poor light, the actress replied, "I had only said those Telugu-speaking people who came to serve the women in palaces 300 years ago. Read history. I said nothing derogatory about Telugus or their descendants living in Tamil Nadu." Elaborating, she said that she had meant those Telugu-speaking leaders who sought votes of Tamils for their political presence in the state, but after winning the election, declared a section of people in the state as non-Tamils.

"Can you say what the mother tongue of those political party leaders now claiming to be Tamils, really is?" Kasthuri asked. PTI JSP ADB JSP 10/4/2024 KH