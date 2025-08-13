Actress Lakshmi Manchu appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

Lakshmi appeared before the officials of the probe agency at its zonal office here.

The federal agency had issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.

Raj, Deverakonda and Daggubati have appeared before the ED.

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.

The agency has recorded the statements of the three actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Deverakonda had recently said that he made an endorsement for a gaming app, adding that gaming apps are completely legal and recognised by the government. PTI VVK VVK KH