Actress Neetu Chandra moves Patna HC against Honey Singh's song

Patna, Mar 6 (PTI) Noted actress Neetu Chandra has filed a public interest litigation in the Patna High Court, complaining against alleged vulgarity in singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest chartbuster 'maniac'.

The PIL, which is likely to come up for hearing later this month, has named Singh and those who have collaborated with him on the song, including lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi.

In her petition, the Patna-born actress, who has featured in a number of Bollywood movies and produced a couple of critically acclaimed Bhojpuri and Maithili films, has sought a direction from the court to the respondents to "amend the lyrics".

She has contended that the song "portrays overt sexualisation", with "women shown as just sex objects".

She has also alleged that the song uses "Bhojpuri language to normalise vulgarity" and throws "women's empowerment out of the window". PTI CORR NAC BDC