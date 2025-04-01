Actress Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court after bail plea rejection in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Kannada actress Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court for bail after her plea was rejected by three subordinate courts one after another in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao's advocate B S Girish, has filed the bail petition in the Karnataka High Court.

On March 27, the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected her bail plea, following an earlier denial by the Special Court for Economic Offences on March 14. Prior to this, the Magistrate Court had also refused her bail request, citing the gravity of the charges against her.

During a previous hearing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) informed the court that Ranya Rao had admitted to purchasing gold illegally using hawala money.

She was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 14.8 kg of gold.

The DRI has initiated legal proceedings under Section108 to investigate potential financial irregularities and violations of the law.