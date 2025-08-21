Malayalam actress Rini alleges misbehaviour by young politician

Kochi: Malayalam actress Rini Ann George, who alleged misbehaviour by a young political leader of a well-known party in Kerala, said on Thursday that she was facing a severe cyberattack following the disclosure.

If the cyberbullying continues, she will be forced to reveal the name of the leader, she cautioned.

On Wednesday, Rini told reporters that a young political leader had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a hotel.

Rini was approached by reporters after she gave an online interview recently, in which she raised the allegation for the first time. According to her, despite her warnings to the leader and complaints to senior party figures, his misbehaviour persisted.

However, she refused to reveal the name of the leader.

She said on Thursday that her revelations were not intended to gain media attention, and she wanted to expose the “criminal” leader.

On Wednesday night, she was subjected to an online attack over the revelations she had made about him. Since Wednesday night, several women have contacted her to share their experiences of misbehaviour by the same leader, she said.

She said that women who had similar experiences should come forward. Rini added that she is not afraid of the consequences and is ready to face them.

She has not yet decided whether to take legal action against the leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP carried out a protest march to the office of a Congress MLA in Palakkad on Wednesday night, claiming that he was the leader exposed by the actress.

The march was blocked by the police before it reached the MLA's office.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of the MLA and the registration of a case against him for misbehaving with women.

Palakkad DCC leadership said that they have not received any complaint against the MLA facing the allegations.