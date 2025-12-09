Actress sexual assault case: UDF convenor clarifies remarks, says he is with survivor

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 9 (PTI) UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Tuesday claimed he never said he was not with the survivor in the sensational 2017 actress sexual assault case and that his statement was partially shown on TV channels in a misleading manner.

Prakash said that he, the Congress and the UDF were always with the survivor in the case.

He admitted that he said actor Dileep got justice in the case, but claimed that the rest of what he said was not shown by TV channels.

The UDF convenor claimed that he had said that the survivor did not get justice in the matter and that the government should take steps to ensure she does.

Prakash claimed that the government was now trying to hide the failure of the prosecution.

He also denied that he had said the government was going to appeal the case in order to trouble Dileep.

The clarification by the UDF convenor came a few hours after his statement about Dileep getting justice was rejected by the Congress, which stated it was his "personal view". It also invited criticism from the CPI(M)-led LDF which contended that it shows the "anti-women mindset" of the opposition.

In the morning, after voting in the local body poll at Adoor here, Prakash told reporters that Dileep, who was acquitted in the 2017 case, "got justice".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the remark as "weird" and questioned why such a hurried comment was made.

He said that it appeared to be contrary to the public sentiment on the issue.

The CM said that the decision to go in for appeal would be taken after carefully examining the legal position.

He was responding to Prakash's remark in the morning that the government goes in for appeal as it has nothing better to do.

State Health Minister Veena George and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam contended that the UDF convenor's remarks were a reflection of the Congress and UDF's "antit-women stand".

As Prakash's remark invited criticism from various quarters, the Congress termed it as his "personal view" and said that it stood with the survivor.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and party colleague Uma Thomas were of the view that the prosecution should go in for appeal as it failed to establish the conspiracy behind the 2017 case.

The UDF convenor told reporters that while the opposition was with the survivor woman, "everyone should get justice".

He said that, according to him, Dileep has got justice in the case.

His comment was termed as a "personal view" by Chennithala, who contended that the party and UDF were with the victim-survivor in the case.

Thomas said that while she has not read the judgement, she was not satisfied with the verdict.

She said that the prosecution failed to establish the conspiracy angle and therefore, it should go in for appeal.

Satheesan said that as the prosecution was only able to partially prove its case, it should and will go in for appeal.

The opposition leader said that he will not comment on the verdict till he reads it.

State Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said that the survivor got justice with regard to the crime committed against her. However, according to the court, the prosecution was unable to prove the conspiracy and therefore, it will appeal against the verdict.

He, at the same time, made it clear that the appeal was not meant to give a good or bad certificate to anyone, but to ensure that the prosecution can prove its entire case.

Besides Dileep, the trial court acquitted three others, including the actor's close friend Sarath.

After the verdict, Dileep, whose real name is P Gopalakrishnan, claimed there was a "real conspiracy" by some police officials and a section of media to implicate him in the case earlier with an eye on destroying his career.

The court on Monday convicted Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, and Pradeep -- the first six accused in the case.

Pulsar Suni was the prime accused who directly committed the crime.

The court is expected to hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on December 12.

The assault on the multi-lingual actress after the miscreants forced their way into the car she was travelling in and kept it under their control for two hours, had shaken the conscience of Kerala society.

According to the prosecution, several persons forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. PTI HMP KH