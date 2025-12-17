Actress Shilpa Shetty's restaurant booked for breaching operating hours

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against a high-end restaurant co-founded by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty for allegedly operating past the legal closing hours, police said on Wednesday.

The restaurant, Bastion, located on St Marks road here, was allegedly found operating beyond the stipulated hours, hosting late-night parties in violation of rules on December 11, they said.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act at Cubbon Park police station against the manager and staff of the establishment for violating the rules," a senior police officer said. PTI AMP ROH