Actress Shobhana extends support to Rajeev Chandrasekar

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI) National award-winning actress and classical danseuse Shobana on Sunday extended support to BJP Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar and wished the union minister all the best in the upcoming polls.

While addressing a joint press conference here, the actress said it was a special vishu for her this time as she came to support Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is seeking his electoral luck from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency against Congress' sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI nominee Pannyan Raveendran.

Shobana said she was also invited to a function being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

"It's a very special vishu (for me)..as I am here in support of Rajeev Chandrasekhar..I would like to wish him all the best in his campaign," she told reporters.

Shobhana had participated in a women empowerment programme organised by the BJP and attended by the Prime Minister in Thrissur early this year.

Expressing happiness over her support, Chandrasekhar hailed the "Manichitrathazhu" actress as an icon and an inspirational star.

"People from various walks of life feel that there should be a change in favour of progress and development. Getting support from an icon like Shobha is really satisfying. I am so happy and proud for that," he said.

He also said that the immense support he is receiving from various walks of life is an indication towards the acceptance for the administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years.

The Lok Sabha election in Kerala is scheduled on April 26 by the Election Commission. PTI LGK SDP